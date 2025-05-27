通貨 / FGBI
FGBI: First Guaranty Bancshares Inc
8.18 USD 0.06 (0.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FGBIの今日の為替レートは、0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.07の安値と8.18の高値で取引されました。
First Guaranty Bancshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FGBI News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- First Guaranty Bancshares announces quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share
- First Guaranty Posts Loss as Costs Jump
- First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- National Bankshares (NKSH) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Essent Group (ESNT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Guaranty Bancshares Inc earnings missed by $0.70, revenue topped estimates
- loanDepot (LDI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MarketAxess (MKTX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Guaranty (FGBI) Q2 Loss Jumps 194%
- First National Corp. (FXNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- First Guaranty Bancshares changes auditors, appoints EisnerAmper
- First Guaranty Bancshares amends loan terms with director’s firm
- First Guaranty Bancshares 8.8% Yielding Preferred (FGBIP): Hold Due To Loan Concern
- First Guaranty Bancshares Inc earnings missed by $0.79, revenue topped estimates
- First Guaranty Bancshares director buys $27,359 in stock
1日のレンジ
8.07 8.18
1年のレンジ
6.56 15.25
- 以前の終値
- 8.12
- 始値
- 8.15
- 買値
- 8.18
- 買値
- 8.48
- 安値
- 8.07
- 高値
- 8.18
- 出来高
- 17
- 1日の変化
- 0.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.87%
- 1年の変化
- -23.19%
