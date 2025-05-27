통화 / FGBI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FGBI: First Guaranty Bancshares Inc
8.25 USD 0.07 (0.86%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FGBI 환율이 오늘 0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.20이고 고가는 8.33이었습니다.
First Guaranty Bancshares Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FGBI News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- First Guaranty Bancshares announces quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share
- First Guaranty Posts Loss as Costs Jump
- First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- National Bankshares (NKSH) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Essent Group (ESNT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Guaranty Bancshares Inc earnings missed by $0.70, revenue topped estimates
- loanDepot (LDI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MarketAxess (MKTX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First Guaranty (FGBI) Q2 Loss Jumps 194%
- First National Corp. (FXNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- First Guaranty Bancshares changes auditors, appoints EisnerAmper
- First Guaranty Bancshares amends loan terms with director’s firm
- First Guaranty Bancshares 8.8% Yielding Preferred (FGBIP): Hold Due To Loan Concern
- First Guaranty Bancshares Inc earnings missed by $0.79, revenue topped estimates
- First Guaranty Bancshares director buys $27,359 in stock
일일 변동 비율
8.20 8.33
년간 변동
6.56 15.25
- 이전 종가
- 8.18
- 시가
- 8.20
- Bid
- 8.25
- Ask
- 8.55
- 저가
- 8.20
- 고가
- 8.33
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- 0.86%
- 월 변동
- -0.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.54%
20 9월, 토요일