FDP: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
36.27 USD 0.65 (1.82%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FDPの今日の為替レートは、1.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.36の安値と36.56の高値で取引されました。
Fresh Del Monte Produce Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
35.36 36.56
1年のレンジ
26.50 40.75
- 以前の終値
- 35.62
- 始値
- 35.36
- 買値
- 36.27
- 買値
- 36.57
- 安値
- 35.36
- 高値
- 36.56
- 出来高
- 822
- 1日の変化
- 1.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.37%
- 1年の変化
- 22.95%
