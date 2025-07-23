货币 / FDP
FDP: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
35.81 USD 0.19 (0.53%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FDP汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点35.63和高点35.95进行交易。
关注Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
35.63 35.95
年范围
26.50 40.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.62
- 开盘价
- 35.64
- 卖价
- 35.81
- 买价
- 36.11
- 最低价
- 35.63
- 最高价
- 35.95
- 交易量
- 97
- 日变化
- 0.53%
- 月变化
- -1.21%
- 6个月变化
- 16.87%
- 年变化
- 21.39%
