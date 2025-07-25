QuotazioniSezioni
FDP: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

35.71 USD 0.56 (1.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FDP ha avuto una variazione del -1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.64 e ad un massimo di 36.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.64 36.57
Intervallo Annuale
26.50 40.75
Chiusura Precedente
36.27
Apertura
36.57
Bid
35.71
Ask
36.01
Minimo
35.64
Massimo
36.57
Volume
420
Variazione giornaliera
-1.54%
Variazione Mensile
-1.49%
Variazione Semestrale
16.55%
Variazione Annuale
21.05%
20 settembre, sabato