Valute / FDP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FDP: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
35.71 USD 0.56 (1.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FDP ha avuto una variazione del -1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.64 e ad un massimo di 36.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDP News
- AVO Bets on Direct-to-Retail in Europe: Too Soon or Just Right?
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Fresh Del Monte Produce CEO sells $1.8 million in stock
- Fresh Del Monte expands in avocado, lime markets with Colombia venture
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Nabulsi Ziad, SVP at Fresh Del Monte, sells $35k in FDP stock
- Fresh Del Monte Produce SVP Silva sells $49k in stock
- Fresh Del Monte Produce CEO sells $1.45 million in stock
- Can Mission Produce Handle Margin Pressures From Mexico Supply?
- Is Mission Produce's Vertical Model a Long-Term Margin Driver?
- Fresh Del Monte (FDP) Q2 EPS Jumps 16%
- Del Monte (FDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fresh Del Monte Q2 2025 presentation: sales growth and margin expansion amid challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Fresh Del Monte Q2 2025 sees growth in net sales and profit margins
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FDP)
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fresh Del Monte beats estimates as specialty pineapples drive profit growth
- Fresh Del Monte Produce earnings beat by $0.28, revenue topped estimates
- Pepsi issues stern message to employees after mass closures
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.64 36.57
Intervallo Annuale
26.50 40.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.27
- Apertura
- 36.57
- Bid
- 35.71
- Ask
- 36.01
- Minimo
- 35.64
- Massimo
- 36.57
- Volume
- 420
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.05%
20 settembre, sabato