통화 / FDP
FDP: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
35.71 USD 0.56 (1.54%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FDP 환율이 오늘 -1.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.64이고 고가는 36.57이었습니다.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDP News
일일 변동 비율
35.64 36.57
년간 변동
26.50 40.75
- 이전 종가
- 36.27
- 시가
- 36.57
- Bid
- 35.71
- Ask
- 36.01
- 저가
- 35.64
- 고가
- 36.57
- 볼륨
- 420
- 일일 변동
- -1.54%
- 월 변동
- -1.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.05%
20 9월, 토요일