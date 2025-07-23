Divisas / FDP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
FDP: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
35.62 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FDP de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 36.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDP News
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Fresh Del Monte Produce CEO sells $1.8 million in stock
- Fresh Del Monte expands in avocado, lime markets with Colombia venture
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Nabulsi Ziad, SVP at Fresh Del Monte, sells $35k in FDP stock
- Fresh Del Monte Produce SVP Silva sells $49k in stock
- Fresh Del Monte Produce CEO sells $1.45 million in stock
- Can Mission Produce Handle Margin Pressures From Mexico Supply?
- Is Mission Produce's Vertical Model a Long-Term Margin Driver?
- Fresh Del Monte (FDP) Q2 EPS Jumps 16%
- Del Monte (FDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fresh Del Monte Q2 2025 presentation: sales growth and margin expansion amid challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Fresh Del Monte Q2 2025 sees growth in net sales and profit margins
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FDP)
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fresh Del Monte beats estimates as specialty pineapples drive profit growth
- Fresh Del Monte Produce earnings beat by $0.28, revenue topped estimates
- Pepsi issues stern message to employees after mass closures
- Fresh Del Monte Produce stock hits 52-week high at $35.74
Rango diario
35.53 36.14
Rango anual
26.50 40.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.62
- Open
- 35.64
- Bid
- 35.62
- Ask
- 35.92
- Low
- 35.53
- High
- 36.14
- Volumen
- 316
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.25%
- Cambio anual
- 20.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B