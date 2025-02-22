通貨 / FBIZ
FBIZ: First Business Financial Services Inc
52.68 USD 1.37 (2.67%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FBIZの今日の為替レートは、2.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.37の安値と52.80の高値で取引されました。
First Business Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
51.37 52.80
1年のレンジ
41.50 56.33
- 以前の終値
- 51.31
- 始値
- 52.20
- 買値
- 52.68
- 買値
- 52.98
- 安値
- 51.37
- 高値
- 52.80
- 出来高
- 116
- 1日の変化
- 2.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.05%
- 1年の変化
- 24.30%
