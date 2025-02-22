クォートセクション
通貨 / FBIZ
FBIZ: First Business Financial Services Inc

52.68 USD 1.37 (2.67%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FBIZの今日の為替レートは、2.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.37の安値と52.80の高値で取引されました。

First Business Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
51.37 52.80
1年のレンジ
41.50 56.33
以前の終値
51.31
始値
52.20
買値
52.68
買値
52.98
安値
51.37
高値
52.80
出来高
116
1日の変化
2.67%
1ヶ月の変化
1.72%
6ヶ月の変化
9.05%
1年の変化
24.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K