FBIZ: First Business Financial Services Inc

52.30 USD 0.38 (0.72%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FBIZ a changé de -0.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 51.54 et à un maximum de 52.49.

Suivez la dynamique First Business Financial Services Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
51.54 52.49
Range Annuel
41.50 56.33
Clôture Précédente
52.68
Ouverture
52.49
Bid
52.30
Ask
52.60
Plus Bas
51.54
Plus Haut
52.49
Volume
106
Changement quotidien
-0.72%
Changement Mensuel
0.98%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.26%
Changement Annuel
23.41%
20 septembre, samedi