FBIZ: First Business Financial Services Inc
51.00 USD 0.93 (1.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FBIZ exchange rate has changed by -1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.73 and at a high of 51.70.
Follow First Business Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
50.73 51.70
Year Range
41.50 56.33
- Previous Close
- 51.93
- Open
- 51.70
- Bid
- 51.00
- Ask
- 51.30
- Low
- 50.73
- High
- 51.70
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -1.79%
- Month Change
- -1.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.57%
- Year Change
- 20.34%
