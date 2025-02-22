货币 / FBIZ
FBIZ: First Business Financial Services Inc
51.84 USD 0.84 (1.65%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FBIZ汇率已更改1.65%。当日，交易品种以低点51.48和高点51.93进行交易。
关注First Business Financial Services Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBIZ新闻
- Why First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Do Options Traders Know Something About FBIZ Stock We Don't?
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- First business financial director Kauten buys $478,000 in stock
- This is Why First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Piper Sandler raises First Business Financial stock price target to $58
- First Business Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Earnings call transcript: First Business Financial Services Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates
- First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First Business Financial Services, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FBIZ)
- First Business EPS Tops in Fiscal Q2
- First Business Q2 2025 slides: 18% PTPP earnings growth amid robust balance sheet expansion
- First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- First Business earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Could Be a Great Choice
- Vero and First Business Bank Announce Successful Go-Live of Advanced Title Management System
- First Business Bank Partners with CorServ for Improved Credit Card Issuing to Commercial Customers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
日范围
51.48 51.93
年范围
41.50 56.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.00
- 开盘价
- 51.48
- 卖价
- 51.84
- 买价
- 52.14
- 最低价
- 51.48
- 最高价
- 51.93
- 交易量
- 9
- 日变化
- 1.65%
- 月变化
- 0.10%
- 6个月变化
- 7.31%
- 年变化
- 22.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值