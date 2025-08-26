通貨 / EQNR
EQNR: Equinor ASA
24.56 USD 0.17 (0.69%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EQNRの今日の為替レートは、-0.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.41の安値と24.78の高値で取引されました。
Equinor ASAダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EQNR News
- Equinor Gets Go-Ahead for Drilling Two Wildcat Wells in the North Sea
- Australia delays first offshore wind auction as global investment retreats
- UBSが天然ガス価格予測を引き下げ
- Equinor Extends Contract for Two DOF Platform Supply Vessels
- JPMorgan backs Eni and Saipem for H2 strength, stays cautious on Equinor
- Equinor: Europe Enters Heating Season With Lowest Natural Gas Storage Levels Since 2021 (NYSE:EQNR)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.35%
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Trump’s wind war clouds Orsted’s $9.4 billion survival plan
- Chevron's Higher Valuation Relative To Peers Hard To Justify (NYSE:CVX)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.80%
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- M.Stanley remains cautious on European energy, flags 2 most resilient stocks
- Equinor stock downgraded by Morgan Stanley on oil price sensitivity
- Equinor Hits Dry Patch at Barents Sea's Deimos Exploration Well
- Top European Oil Stocks to Watch According to Bernstein
- Equinor joins Ørsted’s DKr60 bln rights issue, keeps 10% shareholding
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.57%
- Shell's Northern Lights CCS Project Begins CO2 Storage in Norway
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Equinor Strikes New Oil and Gas Discovery Near Norway's Troll Field
- Factbox-A timeline of Trump’s moves to dismantle the US wind and solar energy industries
1日のレンジ
24.41 24.78
1年のレンジ
21.40 28.26
- 以前の終値
- 24.73
- 始値
- 24.68
- 買値
- 24.56
- 買値
- 24.86
- 安値
- 24.41
- 高値
- 24.78
- 出来高
- 5.212 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.43%
- 1年の変化
- -2.03%
