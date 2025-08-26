Divisas / EQNR
EQNR: Equinor ASA
24.73 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EQNR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.76.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Equinor ASA. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQNR News
- Equinor Gets Go-Ahead for Drilling Two Wildcat Wells in the North Sea
- Australia delays first offshore wind auction as global investment retreats
- UBS reduce pronósticos de precios del gas natural
- Equinor Extends Contract for Two DOF Platform Supply Vessels
- JPMorgan backs Eni and Saipem for H2 strength, stays cautious on Equinor
- Equinor: Europe Enters Heating Season With Lowest Natural Gas Storage Levels Since 2021 (NYSE:EQNR)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.35%
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Trump’s wind war clouds Orsted’s $9.4 billion survival plan
- Chevron's Higher Valuation Relative To Peers Hard To Justify (NYSE:CVX)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.80%
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- M.Stanley remains cautious on European energy, flags 2 most resilient stocks
- Equinor stock downgraded by Morgan Stanley on oil price sensitivity
- Equinor Hits Dry Patch at Barents Sea's Deimos Exploration Well
- Top European Oil Stocks to Watch According to Bernstein
- Equinor joins Ørsted’s DKr60 bln rights issue, keeps 10% shareholding
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.57%
- Shell's Northern Lights CCS Project Begins CO2 Storage in Norway
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Equinor Strikes New Oil and Gas Discovery Near Norway's Troll Field
- Factbox-A timeline of Trump’s moves to dismantle the US wind and solar energy industries
Rango diario
24.47 24.76
Rango anual
21.40 28.26
- Cierres anteriores
- 24.68
- Open
- 24.48
- Bid
- 24.73
- Ask
- 25.03
- Low
- 24.47
- High
- 24.76
- Volumen
- 5.519 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.20%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.79%
- Cambio anual
- -1.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B