EQNR: Equinor ASA
24.68 USD 0.28 (1.15%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EQNR exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.41 and at a high of 24.70.
Follow Equinor ASA dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EQNR News
- Australia delays first offshore wind auction as global investment retreats
- UBS lowers natural gas prices forecasts
- Equinor Extends Contract for Two DOF Platform Supply Vessels
- JPMorgan backs Eni and Saipem for H2 strength, stays cautious on Equinor
- Equinor: Europe Enters Heating Season With Lowest Natural Gas Storage Levels Since 2021 (NYSE:EQNR)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.35%
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Trump’s wind war clouds Orsted’s $9.4 billion survival plan
- Chevron's Higher Valuation Relative To Peers Hard To Justify (NYSE:CVX)
- Factbox-Global oil and gas company layoffs in 2024 and 2025
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.80%
- Equinor Gets Green Light for Norwegian Sea Drilling With Transocean Rig
- M.Stanley remains cautious on European energy, flags 2 most resilient stocks
- Equinor stock downgraded by Morgan Stanley on oil price sensitivity
- Equinor Hits Dry Patch at Barents Sea's Deimos Exploration Well
- Top European Oil Stocks to Watch According to Bernstein
- Equinor joins Ørsted’s DKr60 bln rights issue, keeps 10% shareholding
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.57%
- Shell's Northern Lights CCS Project Begins CO2 Storage in Norway
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Equinor Strikes New Oil and Gas Discovery Near Norway's Troll Field
- Factbox-A timeline of Trump’s moves to dismantle the US wind and solar energy industries
- Equinor Withdraws From Australian Offshore Wind Projects
- SLB OneSubsea Wins EPC Contract for Equinor's Fram Sor Project
Daily Range
24.41 24.70
Year Range
21.40 28.26
- Previous Close
- 24.40
- Open
- 24.43
- Bid
- 24.68
- Ask
- 24.98
- Low
- 24.41
- High
- 24.70
- Volume
- 1.089 K
- Daily Change
- 1.15%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.98%
- Year Change
- -1.56%
