EFSC: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation

61.26 USD 1.79 (3.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EFSCの今日の為替レートは、3.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.12の安値と61.31の高値で取引されました。

Enterprise Financial Services Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
59.12 61.31
1年のレンジ
45.27 63.13
以前の終値
59.47
始値
59.70
買値
61.26
買値
61.56
安値
59.12
高値
61.31
出来高
450
1日の変化
3.01%
1ヶ月の変化
0.89%
6ヶ月の変化
14.40%
1年の変化
20.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K