EFSC: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
60.31 USD 0.95 (1.55%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EFSC a changé de -1.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.95 et à un maximum de 61.35.
Suivez la dynamique Enterprise Financial Services Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
59.95 61.35
Range Annuel
45.27 63.13
- Clôture Précédente
- 61.26
- Ouverture
- 61.23
- Bid
- 60.31
- Ask
- 60.61
- Plus Bas
- 59.95
- Plus Haut
- 61.35
- Volume
- 469
- Changement quotidien
- -1.55%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 18.58%
20 septembre, samedi