CotationsSections
Devises / EFSC
Retour à Actions

EFSC: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation

60.31 USD 0.95 (1.55%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EFSC a changé de -1.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 59.95 et à un maximum de 61.35.

Suivez la dynamique Enterprise Financial Services Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EFSC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
59.95 61.35
Range Annuel
45.27 63.13
Clôture Précédente
61.26
Ouverture
61.23
Bid
60.31
Ask
60.61
Plus Bas
59.95
Plus Haut
61.35
Volume
469
Changement quotidien
-1.55%
Changement Mensuel
-0.68%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.62%
Changement Annuel
18.58%
20 septembre, samedi