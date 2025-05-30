QuotesSections
Currencies / EFSC
Back to US Stock Market

EFSC: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation

59.51 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFSC exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.19 and at a high of 59.62.

Follow Enterprise Financial Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EFSC News

Daily Range
59.19 59.62
Year Range
45.27 63.13
Previous Close
59.67
Open
59.54
Bid
59.51
Ask
59.81
Low
59.19
High
59.62
Volume
78
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
-1.99%
6 Months Change
11.13%
Year Change
17.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%