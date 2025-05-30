Currencies / EFSC
EFSC: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
59.51 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EFSC exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.19 and at a high of 59.62.
Follow Enterprise Financial Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFSC News
Daily Range
59.19 59.62
Year Range
45.27 63.13
- Previous Close
- 59.67
- Open
- 59.54
- Bid
- 59.51
- Ask
- 59.81
- Low
- 59.19
- High
- 59.62
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- -1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.13%
- Year Change
- 17.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%