货币 / EFSC
EFSC: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
59.41 USD 0.26 (0.44%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EFSC汇率已更改-0.44%。当日，交易品种以低点58.84和高点59.68进行交易。
关注Enterprise Financial Services Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EFSC新闻
日范围
58.84 59.68
年范围
45.27 63.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 59.67
- 开盘价
- 59.59
- 卖价
- 59.41
- 买价
- 59.71
- 最低价
- 58.84
- 最高价
- 59.68
- 交易量
- 382
- 日变化
- -0.44%
- 月变化
- -2.16%
- 6个月变化
- 10.94%
- 年变化
- 16.81%
