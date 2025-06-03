クォートセクション
通貨 / CZNC
CZNC: Citizens & Northern Corp

20.55 USD 0.53 (2.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CZNCの今日の為替レートは、2.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.75の安値と20.62の高値で取引されました。

Citizens & Northern Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.75 20.62
1年のレンジ
17.85 22.68
以前の終値
20.02
始値
20.09
買値
20.55
買値
20.85
安値
19.75
高値
20.62
出来高
96
1日の変化
2.65%
1ヶ月の変化
1.73%
6ヶ月の変化
1.48%
1年の変化
5.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K