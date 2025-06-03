Valute / CZNC
CZNC: Citizens & Northern Corp
20.07 USD 0.48 (2.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CZNC ha avuto una variazione del -2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.00 e ad un massimo di 20.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Citizens & Northern Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.00 20.55
Intervallo Annuale
17.85 22.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.55
- Apertura
- 20.55
- Bid
- 20.07
- Ask
- 20.37
- Minimo
- 20.00
- Massimo
- 20.55
- Volume
- 173
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.87%
21 settembre, domenica