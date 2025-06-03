QuotazioniSezioni
CZNC: Citizens & Northern Corp

20.07 USD 0.48 (2.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CZNC ha avuto una variazione del -2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.00 e ad un massimo di 20.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Citizens & Northern Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.00 20.55
Intervallo Annuale
17.85 22.68
Chiusura Precedente
20.55
Apertura
20.55
Bid
20.07
Ask
20.37
Minimo
20.00
Massimo
20.55
Volume
173
Variazione giornaliera
-2.34%
Variazione Mensile
-0.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.89%
Variazione Annuale
2.87%
