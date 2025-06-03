통화 / CZNC
CZNC: Citizens & Northern Corp
20.07 USD 0.48 (2.34%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CZNC 환율이 오늘 -2.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.00이고 고가는 20.55이었습니다.
Citizens & Northern Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
20.00 20.55
년간 변동
17.85 22.68
- 이전 종가
- 20.55
- 시가
- 20.55
- Bid
- 20.07
- Ask
- 20.37
- 저가
- 20.00
- 고가
- 20.55
- 볼륨
- 173
- 일일 변동
- -2.34%
- 월 변동
- -0.64%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.89%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.87%
20 9월, 토요일