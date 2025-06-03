시세섹션
통화 / CZNC
주식로 돌아가기

CZNC: Citizens & Northern Corp

20.07 USD 0.48 (2.34%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CZNC 환율이 오늘 -2.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.00이고 고가는 20.55이었습니다.

Citizens & Northern Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CZNC News

일일 변동 비율
20.00 20.55
년간 변동
17.85 22.68
이전 종가
20.55
시가
20.55
Bid
20.07
Ask
20.37
저가
20.00
고가
20.55
볼륨
173
일일 변동
-2.34%
월 변동
-0.64%
6개월 변동
-0.89%
년간 변동율
2.87%
20 9월, 토요일