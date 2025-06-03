货币 / CZNC
CZNC: Citizens & Northern Corp
20.05 USD 0.22 (1.11%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CZNC汇率已更改1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点19.86和高点20.55进行交易。
关注Citizens & Northern Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CZNC新闻
日范围
19.86 20.55
年范围
17.85 22.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.83
- 开盘价
- 20.03
- 卖价
- 20.05
- 买价
- 20.35
- 最低价
- 19.86
- 最高价
- 20.55
- 交易量
- 42
- 日变化
- 1.11%
- 月变化
- -0.74%
- 6个月变化
- -0.99%
- 年变化
- 2.77%
