通貨 / CULP
CULP: Culp Inc

4.45 USD 0.07 (1.55%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CULPの今日の為替レートは、-1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.45の安値と4.67の高値で取引されました。

Culp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

CULP News

1日のレンジ
4.45 4.67
1年のレンジ
3.42 6.85
以前の終値
4.52
始値
4.61
買値
4.45
買値
4.75
安値
4.45
高値
4.67
出来高
81
1日の変化
-1.55%
1ヶ月の変化
5.95%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.18%
1年の変化
-35.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K