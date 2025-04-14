通貨 / CULP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CULP: Culp Inc
4.45 USD 0.07 (1.55%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CULPの今日の為替レートは、-1.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.45の安値と4.67の高値で取引されました。
Culp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CULP News
- Earnings call transcript: Culp Inc. faces Q1 2026 earnings miss, stock dips
- カルプ、2026年度第1四半期：厳しい市場環境の中で再編効果が現れる
- Culp Q1 FY26 slides: Restructuring benefits emerge amid challenging market
- Culp Gross Margin Jumps 37% in Fiscal Q1
- Culp, Inc. (CULP) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- 【決算速報】Culp、売上高は予想を下回り、利益は予想を下回る結果に
- Culp earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Chewy, Tsakos Energy, Oxford Industries set to report Wednesday
- E.W. Scripps (SSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Culp, Inc. (CULP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Culp Inc. reports Q4 2025 loss, stock dips
- Culp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results, Completed Restructuring Provides Foundation for Improved Operating Performance in Fiscal 2026
- Culp earnings missed by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Culp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Conference Call
- Culp Inc. extends credit facility, amends terms
- Culp Enters Into Multi-Year Agreement With Largest Shareholder
- Why WaFd Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP)
1日のレンジ
4.45 4.67
1年のレンジ
3.42 6.85
- 以前の終値
- 4.52
- 始値
- 4.61
- 買値
- 4.45
- 買値
- 4.75
- 安値
- 4.45
- 高値
- 4.67
- 出来高
- 81
- 1日の変化
- -1.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.18%
- 1年の変化
- -35.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K