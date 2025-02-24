クォートセクション
通貨 / CTS
CTS: CTS Corporation

42.66 USD 1.22 (2.94%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CTSの今日の為替レートは、2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.07の安値と42.88の高値で取引されました。

CTS Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CTS News

1日のレンジ
42.07 42.88
1年のレンジ
34.02 59.67
以前の終値
41.44
始値
42.07
買値
42.66
買値
42.96
安値
42.07
高値
42.88
出来高
220
1日の変化
2.94%
1ヶ月の変化
1.62%
6ヶ月の変化
2.99%
1年の変化
-11.11%
