CTS: CTS Corporation
42.66 USD 1.22 (2.94%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CTSの今日の為替レートは、2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.07の安値と42.88の高値で取引されました。
CTS Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CTS News
1日のレンジ
42.07 42.88
1年のレンジ
34.02 59.67
- 以前の終値
- 41.44
- 始値
- 42.07
- 買値
- 42.66
- 買値
- 42.96
- 安値
- 42.07
- 高値
- 42.88
- 出来高
- 220
- 1日の変化
- 2.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.99%
- 1年の変化
- -11.11%
