통화 / CTS
CTS: CTS Corporation
41.64 USD 1.02 (2.39%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CTS 환율이 오늘 -2.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.60이고 고가는 42.50이었습니다.
CTS Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CTS News
- CTS vs. OLED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Is CTS (CTS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- CTS Eventim stock price target lowered to EUR109 by Deutsche Bank
- JPMorgan lowers CTS Eventim stock price target to EUR114 on integration costs
- CTS Eventim shares drop 17% after Q2 sales and earnings miss estimates
- CTS Corp declares $0.04 per share quarterly dividend
- Dentsply Sirona Q2 2025 slides: Sales decline offset by margin expansion under new leadership
- Idorsia H1 2025 presentation: QUVIVIQ sales surge, profitability horizon in sight
- CTS Posts 67% Cash Flow Jump in Q2
- CTS Corp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- CTS Q2 2025 slides: diversification strategy drives recovery after Q1 miss
- CTS appoints Mark Pacioni as Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
- GM wins victory as appeals court decertifies transmission lawsuits
- CTS Eventim shares down 12% after Q1 miss on net income and margins
- Jefferies lifts CTS Eventim stock target to EUR127 on robust outlook
- Donville Kent Asset Management February 2025 Commentary
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Voss Capital thinks the market is a ‘perpetual paradox machine’. Here are the stocks the fund manager owns.
일일 변동 비율
41.60 42.50
년간 변동
34.02 59.67
- 이전 종가
- 42.66
- 시가
- 42.50
- Bid
- 41.64
- Ask
- 41.94
- 저가
- 41.60
- 고가
- 42.50
- 볼륨
- 309
- 일일 변동
- -2.39%
- 월 변동
- -0.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.23%
20 9월, 토요일