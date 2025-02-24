货币 / CTS
CTS: CTS Corporation
41.63 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CTS汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点41.56和高点42.17进行交易。
关注CTS Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
41.56 42.17
年范围
34.02 59.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.61
- 开盘价
- 41.83
- 卖价
- 41.63
- 买价
- 41.93
- 最低价
- 41.56
- 最高价
- 42.17
- 交易量
- 70
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- -0.83%
- 6个月变化
- 0.51%
- 年变化
- -13.25%
