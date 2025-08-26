クォートセクション
COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc

16.54 USD 0.24 (1.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

COMMの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.35の安値と16.64の高値で取引されました。

CommScope Holding Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.35 16.64
1年のレンジ
2.94 16.83
以前の終値
16.30
始値
16.51
買値
16.54
買値
16.84
安値
16.35
高値
16.64
出来高
8.753 K
1日の変化
1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
7.40%
6ヶ月の変化
215.65%
1年の変化
171.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K