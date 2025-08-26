通貨 / COMM
COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc
16.54 USD 0.24 (1.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COMMの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.35の安値と16.64の高値で取引されました。
CommScope Holding Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.35 16.64
1年のレンジ
2.94 16.83
- 以前の終値
- 16.30
- 始値
- 16.51
- 買値
- 16.54
- 買値
- 16.84
- 安値
- 16.35
- 高値
- 16.64
- 出来高
- 8.753 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 215.65%
- 1年の変化
- 171.15%
