Währungen / COMM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc
16.54 USD 0.24 (1.47%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COMM hat sich für heute um 1.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.64 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CommScope Holding Company Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COMM News
- CommScope: Better Days To Come Post CCS Divestiture (NASDAQ:COMM)
- CommScope Rides on Strength in ANS Segment: Will it Persist?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Zions, Astronics and CommScope
- Top 6 Tech Stocks For Q4
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CommScope, Micron, Oracle in Focus
- CommScope: Infrastructure Turnaround Play Emerging From A 6-Year Bear Market
- CommScope Reset: Deleveraging, Dividend-Ready, Poised For Growth (NASDAQ:COMM)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope and Bandwidth
- 2 Communication Stocks Likely to Sail With Industry Tailwinds
- Corning Rides on Strength in Optical Communication: Will it Persist?
- Commscope stock hits 52-week high at $16.66
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- CommScope vs. Arista: Which Networking Stock Packs More Power Now?
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- CommScope: Amphenol Deal Offers Fresh Start, But Questions Remain (NASDAQ:COMM)
- CommScope enters success bonus agreement with executive tied to segment sale
- Corning Rises 43.6% Year to Date: Reason to Buy the Stock?
- COMM Stock Surges 315.5% in a Year: Is it Still Worth Buying?
- Backstage Pass: Top 4 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- Amphenol Rides On Communications Boom: What's the Path Ahead?
- Apple To Invest $2.5 Billion For This Company's Glass, Making Its Shares Jump
- Amphenol secures $4 billion in term loan agreements to fund CommScope CCS acquisition
Tagesspanne
16.35 16.64
Jahresspanne
2.94 16.83
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 16.30
- Eröffnung
- 16.51
- Bid
- 16.54
- Ask
- 16.84
- Tief
- 16.35
- Hoch
- 16.64
- Volumen
- 8.753 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 215.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 171.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K