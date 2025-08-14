Currencies / COMM
COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc
16.53 USD 0.12 (0.72%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COMM exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.24 and at a high of 16.79.
Follow CommScope Holding Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COMM News
Daily Range
16.24 16.79
Year Range
2.94 16.83
- Previous Close
- 16.65
- Open
- 16.77
- Bid
- 16.53
- Ask
- 16.83
- Low
- 16.24
- High
- 16.79
- Volume
- 4.613 K
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- 7.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 215.46%
- Year Change
- 170.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%