COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc
16.45 USD 0.09 (0.54%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COMM ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.33 e ad un massimo di 16.98.
Segui le dinamiche di CommScope Holding Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.33 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
2.94 16.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.54
- Apertura
- 16.54
- Bid
- 16.45
- Ask
- 16.75
- Minimo
- 16.33
- Massimo
- 16.98
- Volume
- 10.797 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 213.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 169.67%
20 settembre, sabato