COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc

16.45 USD 0.09 (0.54%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COMM ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.33 e ad un massimo di 16.98.

Segui le dinamiche di CommScope Holding Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.33 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
2.94 16.98
Chiusura Precedente
16.54
Apertura
16.54
Bid
16.45
Ask
16.75
Minimo
16.33
Massimo
16.98
Volume
10.797 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.54%
Variazione Mensile
6.82%
Variazione Semestrale
213.93%
Variazione Annuale
169.67%
20 settembre, sabato