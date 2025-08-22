货币 / COMM
COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc
16.28 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日COMM汇率已更改-0.49%。当日，交易品种以低点16.05和高点16.46进行交易。
关注CommScope Holding Company Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
COMM新闻
- CommScope Rides on Strength in ANS Segment: Will it Persist?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Zions, Astronics and CommScope
- Top 6 Tech Stocks For Q4
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CommScope, Micron, Oracle in Focus
- CommScope: Infrastructure Turnaround Play Emerging From A 6-Year Bear Market
- CommScope Reset: Deleveraging, Dividend-Ready, Poised For Growth (NASDAQ:COMM)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CommScope and Bandwidth
- 2 Communication Stocks Likely to Sail With Industry Tailwinds
- Corning Rides on Strength in Optical Communication: Will it Persist?
- Commscope stock hits 52-week high at $16.66
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- CommScope vs. Arista: Which Networking Stock Packs More Power Now?
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- CommScope: Amphenol Deal Offers Fresh Start, But Questions Remain (NASDAQ:COMM)
- CommScope enters success bonus agreement with executive tied to segment sale
- Corning Rises 43.6% Year to Date: Reason to Buy the Stock?
- COMM Stock Surges 315.5% in a Year: Is it Still Worth Buying?
- Backstage Pass: Top 4 AI Infrastructure Stocks
- Amphenol Rides On Communications Boom: What's the Path Ahead?
- Apple To Invest $2.5 Billion For This Company's Glass, Making Its Shares Jump
- Amphenol secures $4 billion in term loan agreements to fund CommScope CCS acquisition
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Celsius, CommScope and Stride
日范围
16.05 16.46
年范围
2.94 16.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.36
- 开盘价
- 16.40
- 卖价
- 16.28
- 买价
- 16.58
- 最低价
- 16.05
- 最高价
- 16.46
- 交易量
- 2.053 K
- 日变化
- -0.49%
- 月变化
- 5.71%
- 6个月变化
- 210.69%
- 年变化
- 166.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值