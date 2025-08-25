Divisas / COMM
COMM: CommScope Holding Company Inc
16.30 USD 0.06 (0.37%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de COMM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.37%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CommScope Holding Company Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
COMM News
Rango diario
16.05 16.54
Rango anual
2.94 16.83
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.36
- Open
- 16.40
- Bid
- 16.30
- Ask
- 16.60
- Low
- 16.05
- High
- 16.54
- Volumen
- 8.777 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.37%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 211.07%
- Cambio anual
- 167.21%
