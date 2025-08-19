通貨 / CNA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CNA: CNA Financial Corporation
46.41 USD 0.24 (0.52%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNAの今日の為替レートは、0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.10の安値と46.49の高値で取引されました。
CNA Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNA News
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.17%
- London stocks inch up ahead of US Fed’s interest rate decision
- モルガン・スタンレー、サイズウェルCとグレインLNG契約で26%上昇余地ありとしてCentricaを格上げ
- Centrica upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Sizewell C, Grain LNG deals and 26% upside
- モルガン・スタンレー、センリカ株を収益性を評価し「オーバーウェイト」に格上げ
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Centrica stock rating to Overweight on earnings potential
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.06%
- Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump’s visit
- CNA Stock Lost 1% YTD, Trading at a Discount to Industry: Buy The Dip?
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.21%
- Is CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Why Is CNA Financial (CNA) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- FTSE 100 today: Index falls, pound slips to $1.33, gilt yields hit ’98 highs
- Centrica gets nuclear boost as Heysham and Hartlepool win one-year life extension
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- NMI Holdings Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock Now?
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Why CNA Financial (CNA) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- CNA or CINF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- CNA Financial announces key leadership appointments
- Is CNA Financial (CNA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- RBC maintains bullish view on Centrica after Isle of Grain acquisition
1日のレンジ
46.10 46.49
1年のレンジ
43.29 51.40
- 以前の終値
- 46.17
- 始値
- 46.25
- 買値
- 46.41
- 買値
- 46.71
- 安値
- 46.10
- 高値
- 46.49
- 出来高
- 289
- 1日の変化
- 0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.53%
- 1年の変化
- -4.98%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B