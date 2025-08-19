Devises / CNA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CNA: CNA Financial Corporation
45.48 USD 0.93 (2.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CNA a changé de -2.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.15 et à un maximum de 46.49.
Suivez la dynamique CNA Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNA Nouvelles
- FAF Stock Trades at a Discount: Time to Accumulate or Stand By?
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.17%
- London stocks inch up ahead of US Fed’s interest rate decision
- Centrica revalorisé par Morgan Stanley grâce à Sizewell C et Grain LNG
- Centrica upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Sizewell C, Grain LNG deals and 26% upside
- Morgan Stanley upgrades Centrica stock rating to Overweight on earnings potential
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.06%
- Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump’s visit
- CNA Stock Lost 1% YTD, Trading at a Discount to Industry: Buy The Dip?
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.21%
- Is CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Why Is CNA Financial (CNA) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- FTSE 100 today: Index falls, pound slips to $1.33, gilt yields hit ’98 highs
- Centrica gets nuclear boost as Heysham and Hartlepool win one-year life extension
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- NMI Holdings Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock Now?
- KNSL Dips 2.1% YTD, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Why CNA Financial (CNA) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- CNA or CINF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- CNA Financial announces key leadership appointments
- Is CNA Financial (CNA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- RBC maintains bullish view on Centrica after Isle of Grain acquisition
Range quotidien
45.15 46.49
Range Annuel
43.29 51.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 46.41
- Ouverture
- 46.49
- Bid
- 45.48
- Ask
- 45.78
- Plus Bas
- 45.15
- Plus Haut
- 46.49
- Volume
- 1.318 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.09%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.37%
- Changement Annuel
- -6.88%
20 septembre, samedi