CLBK: Columbia Financial Inc
15.85 USD 0.43 (2.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLBKの今日の為替レートは、2.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.40の安値と15.97の高値で取引されました。
Columbia Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CLBK News
- Columbia Financial announces new stock repurchase program
- コロンビア・ファイナンシャル、最高執行責任者マシュー・スミスの退任を発表
- Columbia Financial announces departure of chief operating officer Matthew Smith
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Columbia Financial (CLBK): Will It Gain?
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Compared to Estimates, Columbia Financial (CLBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Columbia Financial earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Columbia Financial (CLBK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LendingClub (LC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Muncy Columbia Financial updates executive retirement agreements at Journey Bank
1日のレンジ
15.40 15.97
1年のレンジ
12.64 19.28
- 以前の終値
- 15.42
- 始値
- 15.51
- 買値
- 15.85
- 買値
- 16.15
- 安値
- 15.40
- 高値
- 15.97
- 出来高
- 399
- 1日の変化
- 2.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.23%
- 1年の変化
- -6.65%
