시세섹션
통화 / CLBK
주식로 돌아가기

CLBK: Columbia Financial Inc

15.51 USD 0.34 (2.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLBK 환율이 오늘 -2.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.47이고 고가는 15.81이었습니다.

Columbia Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLBK News

일일 변동 비율
15.47 15.81
년간 변동
12.64 19.28
이전 종가
15.85
시가
15.81
Bid
15.51
Ask
15.81
저가
15.47
고가
15.81
볼륨
362
일일 변동
-2.15%
월 변동
4.30%
6개월 변동
3.95%
년간 변동율
-8.66%
20 9월, 토요일