통화 / CLBK
CLBK: Columbia Financial Inc
15.51 USD 0.34 (2.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CLBK 환율이 오늘 -2.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.47이고 고가는 15.81이었습니다.
Columbia Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CLBK News
- Columbia Financial announces new stock repurchase program
- 컬럼비아 파이낸셜, 매튜 스미스 COO 사임 발표
- Columbia Financial announces departure of chief operating officer Matthew Smith
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Columbia Financial (CLBK): Will It Gain?
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Compared to Estimates, Columbia Financial (CLBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Columbia Financial earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Columbia Financial (CLBK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LendingClub (LC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Muncy Columbia Financial updates executive retirement agreements at Journey Bank
일일 변동 비율
15.47 15.81
년간 변동
12.64 19.28
- 이전 종가
- 15.85
- 시가
- 15.81
- Bid
- 15.51
- Ask
- 15.81
- 저가
- 15.47
- 고가
- 15.81
- 볼륨
- 362
- 일일 변동
- -2.15%
- 월 변동
- 4.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.95%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.66%
20 9월, 토요일