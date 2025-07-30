通貨 / CINF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CINF: Cincinnati Financial Corporation
155.93 USD 1.45 (0.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CINFの今日の為替レートは、0.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり153.66の安値と156.09の高値で取引されました。
Cincinnati Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINF News
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Cincinnati Financial Corp. ratings upgraded by Fitch to AA-
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Why Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Cincinnati Financial declares quarterly dividend of 87 cents
- RLI Lags Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock
- CNA or CINF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- CINF Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Cincinnati Financial stock price target raised to $168 by KBW
- Reinsurance Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- CNA Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- 3 Finance Stocks to Watch After Crushing Earnings Expectations: BCS, CINF, LC
- Arch Capital Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
1日のレンジ
153.66 156.09
1年のレンジ
123.02 161.75
- 以前の終値
- 154.48
- 始値
- 153.66
- 買値
- 155.93
- 買値
- 156.23
- 安値
- 153.66
- 高値
- 156.09
- 出来高
- 846
- 1日の変化
- 0.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.32%
- 1年の変化
- 14.68%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B