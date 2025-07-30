QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CINF
Tornare a Azioni

CINF: Cincinnati Financial Corporation

156.11 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CINF ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 154.27 e ad un massimo di 156.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CINF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
154.27 156.89
Intervallo Annuale
123.02 161.75
Chiusura Precedente
155.93
Apertura
156.48
Bid
156.11
Ask
156.41
Minimo
154.27
Massimo
156.89
Volume
905
Variazione giornaliera
0.12%
Variazione Mensile
1.97%
Variazione Semestrale
5.44%
Variazione Annuale
14.81%
20 settembre, sabato