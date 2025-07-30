Valute / CINF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CINF: Cincinnati Financial Corporation
156.11 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CINF ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 154.27 e ad un massimo di 156.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINF News
- FAF Stock Trades at a Discount: Time to Accumulate or Stand By?
- Arch Capital is Trading at a Discount: Time to Load Up or Hold Off?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Cincinnati Financial Corp. ratings upgraded by Fitch to AA-
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Why Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Cincinnati Financial declares quarterly dividend of 87 cents
- RLI Lags Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock
- CNA or CINF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- CINF Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Cincinnati Financial stock price target raised to $168 by KBW
- Reinsurance Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- CNA Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- 3 Finance Stocks to Watch After Crushing Earnings Expectations: BCS, CINF, LC
Intervallo Giornaliero
154.27 156.89
Intervallo Annuale
123.02 161.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 155.93
- Apertura
- 156.48
- Bid
- 156.11
- Ask
- 156.41
- Minimo
- 154.27
- Massimo
- 156.89
- Volume
- 905
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.81%
20 settembre, sabato