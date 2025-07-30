货币 / CINF
CINF: Cincinnati Financial Corporation
153.27 USD 1.86 (1.20%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CINF汇率已更改-1.20%。当日，交易品种以低点153.10和高点154.70进行交易。
关注Cincinnati Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CINF新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- CINF Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Cincinnati Financial Corp. ratings upgraded by Fitch to AA-
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Why Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Cincinnati Financial declares quarterly dividend of 87 cents
- RLI Lags Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock
- CNA or CINF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- CINF Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- WRB Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- American Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Cincinnati Financial stock price target raised to $168 by KBW
- Reinsurance Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Premiums Rise Y/Y
- CNA Financial Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- 3 Finance Stocks to Watch After Crushing Earnings Expectations: BCS, CINF, LC
- Arch Capital Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums
- Unum Group Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y/Y
日范围
153.10 154.70
年范围
123.02 161.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 155.13
- 开盘价
- 154.69
- 卖价
- 153.27
- 买价
- 153.57
- 最低价
- 153.10
- 最高价
- 154.70
- 交易量
- 885
- 日变化
- -1.20%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- 3.52%
- 年变化
- 12.72%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值