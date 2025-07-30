Devises / CINF
CINF: Cincinnati Financial Corporation
156.11 USD 0.18 (0.12%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CINF a changé de 0.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 154.27 et à un maximum de 156.89.
Suivez la dynamique Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
154.27 156.89
Range Annuel
123.02 161.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 155.93
- Ouverture
- 156.48
- Bid
- 156.11
- Ask
- 156.41
- Plus Bas
- 154.27
- Plus Haut
- 156.89
- Volume
- 905
- Changement quotidien
- 0.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.97%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 5.44%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.81%
20 septembre, samedi