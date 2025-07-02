通貨 / BWMN
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd
43.43 USD 2.19 (5.31%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BWMNの今日の為替レートは、5.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.74の安値と43.54の高値で取引されました。
Bowman Consulting Group Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
41.74 43.54
1年のレンジ
17.90 43.54
- 以前の終値
- 41.24
- 始値
- 41.74
- 買値
- 43.43
- 買値
- 43.73
- 安値
- 41.74
- 高値
- 43.54
- 出来高
- 325
- 1日の変化
- 5.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 103.23%
- 1年の変化
- 83.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K