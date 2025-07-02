クォートセクション
通貨 / BWMN
株に戻る

BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

43.43 USD 2.19 (5.31%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BWMNの今日の為替レートは、5.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.74の安値と43.54の高値で取引されました。

Bowman Consulting Group Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWMN News

1日のレンジ
41.74 43.54
1年のレンジ
17.90 43.54
以前の終値
41.24
始値
41.74
買値
43.43
買値
43.73
安値
41.74
高値
43.54
出来高
325
1日の変化
5.31%
1ヶ月の変化
2.48%
6ヶ月の変化
103.23%
1年の変化
83.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K