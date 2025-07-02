QuotazioniSezioni
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

42.91 USD 0.52 (1.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BWMN ha avuto una variazione del -1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.98 e ad un massimo di 43.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.98 43.59
Intervallo Annuale
17.90 43.59
Chiusura Precedente
43.43
Apertura
43.59
Bid
42.91
Ask
43.21
Minimo
41.98
Massimo
43.59
Volume
359
Variazione giornaliera
-1.20%
Variazione Mensile
1.25%
Variazione Semestrale
100.80%
Variazione Annuale
81.51%
20 settembre, sabato