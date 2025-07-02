Valute / BWMN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd
42.91 USD 0.52 (1.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BWMN ha avuto una variazione del -1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.98 e ad un massimo di 43.59.
Segui le dinamiche di Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWMN News
- Bowman si aggiudica contratto per la riprogettazione del terminal container di Houston
- Bowman wins contract for Port of Houston container yard redesign
- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Presents at 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:BWMN) 2025-09-18
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Bowman Consulting Stock We Don't?
- Nebraska DOT selects Bowman for statewide bridge evaluation services
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Cintas Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Bowman Consulting stock price target raised to $55 from $43 at B.Riley
- Texas Capital Securities initiates coverage on Bowman stock with Buy rating
- Bowman selected for US 30 engineering services in Illinois
- Bowman Consulting:Strong Backlog, Stable Margins, But Already Priced (NASDAQ:BWMN)
- Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Recent Price Trend in Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Bowman secures $4.5 million contract for Illinois water pipeline project
- DA Davidson raises Bowman Consulting stock price target to $43 on margin execution
- Earnings call transcript: Bowman Consulting beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Bowman Consulting stock price target raised to $43 from $33 at B.Riley
- Bowman launches $25 million innovation fund to boost tech-enabled services
- Bowman selected by USGS for hurricane-affected aerial data collection
- Bowman Consulting Expands Into AI-Driven Data Center Engineering - Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.98 43.59
Intervallo Annuale
17.90 43.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.43
- Apertura
- 43.59
- Bid
- 42.91
- Ask
- 43.21
- Minimo
- 41.98
- Massimo
- 43.59
- Volume
- 359
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 100.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 81.51%
20 settembre, sabato