BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

42.50 USD 0.68 (1.63%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BWMN exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.58 and at a high of 42.56.

BWMN News

Daily Range
41.58 42.56
Year Range
17.90 43.20
Previous Close
41.82
Open
41.82
Bid
42.50
Ask
42.80
Low
41.58
High
42.56
Volume
308
Daily Change
1.63%
Month Change
0.28%
6 Months Change
98.88%
Year Change
79.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%