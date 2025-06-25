Currencies / BWMN
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd
42.50 USD 0.68 (1.63%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWMN exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.58 and at a high of 42.56.
Follow Bowman Consulting Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BWMN News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Bowman Consulting Stock We Don't?
- Nebraska DOT selects Bowman for statewide bridge evaluation services
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Cintas Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Bowman Consulting stock price target raised to $55 from $43 at B.Riley
- Texas Capital Securities initiates coverage on Bowman stock with Buy rating
- Bowman selected for US 30 engineering services in Illinois
- Bowman Consulting:Strong Backlog, Stable Margins, But Already Priced (NASDAQ:BWMN)
- Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Recent Price Trend in Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Bowman secures $4.5 million contract for Illinois water pipeline project
- DA Davidson raises Bowman Consulting stock price target to $43 on margin execution
- Earnings call transcript: Bowman Consulting beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Bowman Consulting stock price target raised to $43 from $33 at B.Riley
- Bowman launches $25 million innovation fund to boost tech-enabled services
- Bowman selected by USGS for hurricane-affected aerial data collection
- Bowman Consulting Expands Into AI-Driven Data Center Engineering - Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)
- Bowman Consulting to acquire data center specialist e3i Engineers
- Bowman Consulting Deepens Multi-Year Federal Revenue Stream With USDA Contract - Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)
- Bowman secures USDA contract for aerial imagery services
Daily Range
41.58 42.56
Year Range
17.90 43.20
- Previous Close
- 41.82
- Open
- 41.82
- Bid
- 42.50
- Ask
- 42.80
- Low
- 41.58
- High
- 42.56
- Volume
- 308
- Daily Change
- 1.63%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 98.88%
- Year Change
- 79.78%
