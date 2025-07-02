CotationsSections
BWMN
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

42.91 USD 0.52 (1.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BWMN a changé de -1.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 41.98 et à un maximum de 43.59.

Suivez la dynamique Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
41.98 43.59
Range Annuel
17.90 43.59
Clôture Précédente
43.43
Ouverture
43.59
Bid
42.91
Ask
43.21
Plus Bas
41.98
Plus Haut
43.59
Volume
359
Changement quotidien
-1.20%
Changement Mensuel
1.25%
Changement à 6 Mois
100.80%
Changement Annuel
81.51%
