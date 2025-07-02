Devises / BWMN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd
42.91 USD 0.52 (1.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BWMN a changé de -1.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 41.98 et à un maximum de 43.59.
Suivez la dynamique Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWMN Nouvelles
- Bowman remporte un contrat pour le réaménagement du terminal à conteneurs du port de Houston
- Bowman wins contract for Port of Houston container yard redesign
- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Presents at 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:BWMN) 2025-09-18
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Bowman Consulting Stock We Don't?
- Nebraska DOT selects Bowman for statewide bridge evaluation services
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Cintas Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Bowman Consulting stock price target raised to $55 from $43 at B.Riley
- Texas Capital Securities initiates coverage on Bowman stock with Buy rating
- Bowman selected for US 30 engineering services in Illinois
- Bowman Consulting:Strong Backlog, Stable Margins, But Already Priced (NASDAQ:BWMN)
- Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Recent Price Trend in Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Bowman secures $4.5 million contract for Illinois water pipeline project
- DA Davidson raises Bowman Consulting stock price target to $43 on margin execution
- Earnings call transcript: Bowman Consulting beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Bowman Consulting stock price target raised to $43 from $33 at B.Riley
- Bowman launches $25 million innovation fund to boost tech-enabled services
- Bowman selected by USGS for hurricane-affected aerial data collection
- Bowman Consulting Expands Into AI-Driven Data Center Engineering - Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)
Range quotidien
41.98 43.59
Range Annuel
17.90 43.59
- Clôture Précédente
- 43.43
- Ouverture
- 43.59
- Bid
- 42.91
- Ask
- 43.21
- Plus Bas
- 41.98
- Plus Haut
- 43.59
- Volume
- 359
- Changement quotidien
- -1.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 100.80%
- Changement Annuel
- 81.51%
20 septembre, samedi