CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BWMN
Volver a Acciones

BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

41.24 USD 1.26 (2.96%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BWMN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.96%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.18.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWMN News

Rango diario
41.16 43.18
Rango anual
17.90 43.20
Cierres anteriores
42.50
Open
42.69
Bid
41.24
Ask
41.54
Low
41.16
High
43.18
Volumen
332
Cambio diario
-2.96%
Cambio mensual
-2.69%
Cambio a 6 meses
92.98%
Cambio anual
74.45%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B