Divisas / BWMN
BWMN: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd
41.24 USD 1.26 (2.96%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BWMN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.96%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 41.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BWMN News
Rango diario
41.16 43.18
Rango anual
17.90 43.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 42.50
- Open
- 42.69
- Bid
- 41.24
- Ask
- 41.54
- Low
- 41.16
- High
- 43.18
- Volumen
- 332
- Cambio diario
- -2.96%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.69%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 92.98%
- Cambio anual
- 74.45%
