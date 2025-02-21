通貨 / BRC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BRC: Brady Corporation
81.76 USD 1.43 (1.78%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRCの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.07の安値と82.09の高値で取引されました。
Brady Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRC News
- Brady Corporation: Stable Outlook, Modest Growth, Balanced Risks (NYSE:BRC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Brady Corp stock hits all-time high at 83.18 USD
- Brady Corporation (BRC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Brady Revenue Jumps 16% in Fiscal Q4
- Brady earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Brady Corp stock hits all-time high at 77.69 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Brady Corporation: Steady Growth, Strong Margins, And Strategic Resilience (NYSE:BRC)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Brady at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Brady Corp Q3 2025 EPS miss, shares fall 4.79%
- Why Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Are Trading Higher Friday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Brady earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Brady Corporation Reports Record Adjusted EPS in its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Tightens its Fiscal 2025 EPS Guidance
- Wall Street Poised To Open Higher After S&P 500's 4-Day Run: 'Sounds Like Powell Is Expecting More Frequent Bouts Of Stagflation,' Cautions Expert - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- S&P 500 Settles Higher For Fourth Session Amid Surge In Tech Stocks: Investor Sentiment Slips, But Fear Index Stays In 'Greed' Zone - Brady (NYSE:BRC), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Applied Materials, Flowers Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Brady (NYSE:BRC)
- Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- Brady Corporation (BRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Brady: Mixed Results Reveal Growth
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed: 'Volatility Doesn't Equal ...Financial Loss Unless You Sell,' Says Expert - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brady (NYSE:BRC)
1日のレンジ
80.07 82.09
1年のレンジ
62.70 83.46
- 以前の終値
- 80.33
- 始値
- 80.52
- 買値
- 81.76
- 買値
- 82.06
- 安値
- 80.07
- 高値
- 82.09
- 出来高
- 418
- 1日の変化
- 1.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.96%
- 1年の変化
- 7.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K