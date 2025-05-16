Valute / BRC
BRC: Brady Corporation
79.97 USD 1.79 (2.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 79.17 e ad un massimo di 81.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Brady Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
79.17 81.45
Intervallo Annuale
62.70 83.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.76
- Apertura
- 81.45
- Bid
- 79.97
- Ask
- 80.27
- Minimo
- 79.17
- Massimo
- 81.45
- Volume
- 422
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.80%
20 settembre, sabato