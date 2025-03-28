通貨 / BODI
BODI: The Beachbody Company Inc Class A
6.80 USD 0.10 (1.45%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BODIの今日の為替レートは、-1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.20の安値と6.95の高値で取引されました。
The Beachbody Company Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
6.20 6.95
1年のレンジ
3.38 8.60
- 以前の終値
- 6.90
- 始値
- 6.95
- 買値
- 6.80
- 買値
- 7.10
- 安値
- 6.20
- 高値
- 6.95
- 出来高
- 30
- 1日の変化
- -1.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 25.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.93%
- 1年の変化
- -1.59%
