BODI: The Beachbody Company Inc Class A

6.80 USD 0.10 (1.45%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BODIの今日の為替レートは、-1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.20の安値と6.95の高値で取引されました。

The Beachbody Company Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
6.20 6.95
1年のレンジ
3.38 8.60
以前の終値
6.90
始値
6.95
買値
6.80
買値
7.10
安値
6.20
高値
6.95
出来高
30
1日の変化
-1.45%
1ヶ月の変化
25.93%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.93%
1年の変化
-1.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
