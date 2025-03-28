Währungen / BODI
BODI: The Beachbody Company Inc Class A
6.60 USD 0.20 (2.94%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BODI hat sich für heute um -2.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.73 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die The Beachbody Company Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BODI News
- Is The Beachbody Company (BODI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
- Does The Beachbody Company (BODI) Have the Potential to Rally 96.55% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Why Fast-paced Mover The Beachbody Company (BODI) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- BODi to transfer stock listing from NYSE to Nasdaq Capital Market
- Wall Street Analysts Predict an 114.88% Upside in The Beachbody Company (BODI): Here's What You Should Know
- Health & Fitness Stocks Positioned for Strong 2025 Growth
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, The Beachbody Company (BODI) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- The Beachbody Company (BODI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cimpress (CMPR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- At-Home Fitness Pioneer BODi Launches New Program and Community Platform
- Tiger Finance provides $35 million funding package to Beachbody
- BODI stock touches 52-week low at $3.7 amid market challenges
- Beachbody (BODi) Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Announces New Three-Year $25 Million Committed Lending Agreement
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
6.50 6.73
Jahresspanne
3.38 8.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.80
- Eröffnung
- 6.60
- Bid
- 6.60
- Ask
- 6.90
- Tief
- 6.50
- Hoch
- 6.73
- Volumen
- 14
- Tagesänderung
- -2.94%
- Monatsänderung
- 22.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.58%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.49%
