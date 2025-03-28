Currencies / BODI
BODI: The Beachbody Company Inc Class A
7.00 USD 0.26 (3.86%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BODI exchange rate has changed by 3.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.48 and at a high of 7.00.
Follow The Beachbody Company Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BODI News
Daily Range
6.48 7.00
Year Range
3.38 8.60
- Previous Close
- 6.74
- Open
- 6.80
- Bid
- 7.00
- Ask
- 7.30
- Low
- 6.48
- High
- 7.00
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 3.86%
- Month Change
- 29.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.28%
- Year Change
- 1.30%
